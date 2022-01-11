-
A Gary, Indiana, ordinance that limited how city officials could cooperate with federal immigration authorities was struck down recently by a Lake County…
-
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says it won’t turn over Hoosiers’ driver’s license information to the U.S. Census Bureau.The Trump administration…
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for a Latino American war veteran who was wrongfully detained by immigration agents in Michigan have filed a $1 million…
-
Poetry readings took place in about 45 cities across the United States Wednesday night to raise money for immigrants in need. Local poets gathered in…
-
After an inspector general report found "dangerous overcrowding" at Border Patrol facilities, the House oversight committee is holding a hearing about…
-
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Goshen as part of Saturday’s national protests for the unification of immigrant families. They hope help bring…
-
The private company CoreCivic today announced it will formally withdraw plans to build a multimillion dollar detention center just south of Elkhart.…
-
Leaders of the Greater Elkhart and Goshen chambers of commerce are among the signatories of a letter released yesterday that opposes building an…
-
Community leaders and immigrant advocates gathered yesterday to voice concerns regarding CoreCivic’s proposal to build a hundred million dollar…
-
The recent announcement of a proposal by CoreCivic, a private, Tennessee-based company, to build an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility…