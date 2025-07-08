© 2025 WVPE
Broden removes himself from Rokita vs. Redman case

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:41 PM EDT
St. Joseph Circuit Judge John Broden questions Michael Smyth, attorney for St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, during a June 18 hearing over Redman's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Broden on Thursday removed himself from the case, citing a potential conflict of interest that he didn't identify.

There’s been a delay in Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s immigration-related lawsuit against St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman. The judge has removed himself from the case.

St. Joseph County Circuit Judge John Broden made history last month when he let reporters record a hearing, in a case he’d been presiding over since Rokita filed it in January. Rokita, a Republican, argues that Redman, a Democrat, has had a policy prohibiting officers from telling federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement when undocumented immigrants are in the jail. The hearing was on Redman’s motion to dismiss the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides’ attorneys at the June 18 hearing, Broden pledged to rule within 60 days, or by August 18. But on Thursday Broden, a Democrat, removed himself from the case, writing that he “recently discerned a potential conflict of interest that could present an appearance of impropriety.” Broden does not elaborate in the order and he did not reply to WVPE’s interview request.

In his order Broden apologizes for the delays this will cause. He states that if the parties can’t agree on a new judge by Thursday, he’ll ask County Clerk Amy Rolfes to randomly pick one.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
