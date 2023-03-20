© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

South Bend Launching Application for High Skill Immigration Fund

March 20, 2023
The City of South Bend has launched the application for the High Skill Immigration Fund. It’s an initiative that will match employer costs up to 4 thousand dollars per candidate that the employer applies to sponsor in the 2023 H-1B visa lottery. Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis, and applications will close on June 1, 2023.

In addition to the fund application, the High Skill Immigration Fund will sponsor educational opportunities for prospective employers and employees. To find out more, go to southbendin.gov

WVPE News South BendImmigrationskilled immigrantsvisasH-1B