-
St. Joseph County will soon be the home for up to 60 resettled Afghan refugees, and several local nonprofits are collaborating to help them settle in.Last…
-
GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms and giving their voice, time, money,…
-
For the past 35 years, La Casa de Amistad operated out of an 8,000 square foot building on South Bend’s west side. But its new home on the south side is…
-
South Bend nonprofit La Casa de Amistad has won a $100,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Initiative. The Latino and immigrant focused youth and…
-
Giving Tuesday has been a big success thanks to you. On Giving Tuesday your donation to WVPE was a way for you to designate another charity that you would…
-
La Casa de Amistad in South Bend announced Monday it will move into a new building roughly five times the size of the building it has now. It's leaders…