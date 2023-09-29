© 2023 WVPE
La Casa prepares for 50th anniversary with $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
La Casa building and sign in South Bend
Jakob Lazzaro / WVPE
/
WVPE
La Casa was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to bolster the nonprofit's youth programming and to enable the organization to hire more staff.

In October, La Casa De Amistad will celebrate its 50th anniversary of serving South Bend’s Latino community. This week, the nonprofit got a big present — a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment.

La Casa’s executive director Juan Constantino said in a release the grant is the largest in the organization’s history. Over the next three years, the money will go toward hiring more staff, expanding bilingual youth programs and building a playground.

"We are thrilled to receive this transformational gift from Lilly Endowment to support the youth and families at La Casa de Amistad," Constantino said in the release. "This gift is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff and volunteers. It will amplify our impact on the future of our youth, families, and community."

La Casa moved into its new building on South Michigan Street in late 2021 after years on South Meade Street. The move allowed La Casa to expand its youth programing from 35 children to over 100.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
