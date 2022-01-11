-
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners voted to deny federal funding Tuesday that allows the county health department to hire more community health…
-
Indiana is expanding a small business COVID-19 relief program after it struggled to get many Hoosier businesses to apply.The Small Business Restart Grant…
-
An early learning nonprofit has awarded more than $13.1 million in grant money to child care and early learning providers around Indiana, to help them…
-
Indiana schools will have access to a grant program aimed at improving remote learning. The $61.6 million for the state-run program comes from the federal…
-
A volunteer group in Chikaming Township, Michigan was awarded a nearly $2.5 million grant to help expand the public property at Cherry Beach. The Cherry…
-
Indiana Michigan Power gave a $216,000 grant for education to the Potawatomi Zoo. The grant money will create a STEM classroom on zoo grounds, provide…
-
Residents living in homes built before 1978 in four Indiana cities can apply for the Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Grant through the Indiana Housing…