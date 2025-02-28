Amazon Web Services awards $250,000 in grants to 31 local organizations

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has awarded $250,000 in grants to 31 local organizations across northern Indiana. The grants are part of a flagship program designed to help AWS better understand and engage with communities where it is building new facilities.

“We use it as a tool to really help us understand and get to know a community,” said Sarah Georgiades, head of InCommunities for AWS.

The organizations were selected through a third-party process managed by ChangeX, which helped ensure neutrality in the selection. Georgiades noted that the most common reason some applicants weren’t chosen was due to incomplete applications.

The awarded grants will support projects in areas like STEM education, sustainability, economic development, and diversity. AWS celebrated the grant recipients Thursday at a reception at the Dainty Maid Food Hall.

“I’m very excited and we’re very thankful for the warm reception, and look forward to the partnership for many years to come,” Georgiades added.

Georgiades emphasized AWS’s commitment to the region, stating, “We do take our responsibility to be a good neighbor, as we grow in your community, very seriously.”

She said that more Community Fund Grant programs could be launched in the future.