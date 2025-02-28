© 2025 WVPE
Amazon Web Services awards $250,000 in grants to 31 local organizations

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published February 28, 2025 at 4:27 PM EST
AWS awarded 31 local organizations grants adding up to $250,000
Jenna Braunstein
/
Provided by Amazon Web Services
AWS awarded 31 local organizations grants adding up to $250,000

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has awarded $250,000 in grants to 31 local organizations across northern Indiana. The grants are part of a flagship program designed to help AWS better understand and engage with communities where it is building new facilities.

“We use it as a tool to really help us understand and get to know a community,” said Sarah Georgiades, head of InCommunities for AWS.

The organizations were selected through a third-party process managed by ChangeX, which helped ensure neutrality in the selection. Georgiades noted that the most common reason some applicants weren’t chosen was due to incomplete applications.

The awarded grants will support projects in areas like STEM education, sustainability, economic development, and diversity. AWS celebrated the grant recipients Thursday at a reception at the Dainty Maid Food Hall.

“I’m very excited and we’re very thankful for the warm reception, and look forward to the partnership for many years to come,” Georgiades added.

Georgiades emphasized AWS’s commitment to the region, stating, “We do take our responsibility to be a good neighbor, as we grow in your community, very seriously.”

She said that more Community Fund Grant programs could be launched in the future.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team amazonweb servicesGrantsNon-Profit
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
