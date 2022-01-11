-
Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9 PMAmazon has come a long way since online book sales. In fact, when it comes to revenue, Jeff Bezos’ creation is the…
Last month, Amazon announced plans for two facilities in Elkhart County — a robotics fulfillment center and delivery station — both projected to open in…
Amazon announced plans Thursday to open two new buildings in Elkhart County.According to a press release, the company will open a robotics fulfillment…
Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group is reportedly in talks with Amazon to use vacant space in its malls across the country. The recent news comes as…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Amazon delivery station is planned to help speed up deliveries to customers in northeastern Indiana’s Allen County. WANE-TV…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of Indiana’s Department of Labor is stepping down as the agency disputes a federal investigation’s findings that the agency…
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal investigation into how Indiana's safety agency reviewed an Amazon employee's death in 2017 has found it prematurely released the…
Gov. Eric Holcomb insists Indiana officials did everything right in an investigation into a worker death at an Amazon warehouse.That’s after a news story…
Two years ago, a worker at an Amazon facility in Plainfield, Indiana died after a 1,200 pound forklift crushed him.After a state safety inspector found it…
Gov. Eric Holcomb sent cease and desist letters to Reveal and the Indianapolis Star last week over reports he pressured a state safety inspector into…