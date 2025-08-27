Amazon opens Elkhart delivery station to shorten 'last mile'

Amazon today announced the opening of their new Elkhart delivery station. The company says it will speed up deliveries for Michiana customers.

The 171,000-square-foot delivery station off John Weaver Parkway is more than twice the size of the South Bend delivery station Amazon opened in 2019. It’s starting with 250 employees making an average starting wage of $19 an hour.

The company says the station strengthens its last-mile delivery network. Packages are shipped to the delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers like their new Elkhart Robotic Fulfillment Center, northwest of Bristol and the Indiana Toll Road, that opened a month ago.

Amazon says the Elkhart station will be the region’s first to use custom-built Rivian electric delivery vehicles. It’s deployed more than 30,000 nationwide, with plans for 100,000 by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions.

In addition to the employees, the station will need Amazon Flex drivers who are paid as independent contractors. They need only their car and a phone and can earn, according to Amazon, $18 to $25 an hour.