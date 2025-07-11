© 2025 WVPE
Amazon finally ready to open Elkhart Robotics Fulfillment Center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
Amazon's newly built fulfillment center in Elkhart County, at County Road 19 and the Indiana Toll Road. The facility was built for a 2023 opening but remains idle.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Amazon's newly built Elkhart Robotics Fulfillment Center, at County Road 19 and the Indiana Toll Road. Originally targeted for a 2023 opening, the center began hiring Friday and plans to open in one to two months.

At long last, Amazon today began hiring people for its new Elkhart Robotic Fulfillment Center northwest of Bristol and the Indiana Toll Road.

Amazon built the giant facility two years ago during the pandemic but then delayed its launch to let consumer demand catch up with capacity. On Friday the company announced it’s finally opening the center in the next month or two, no firm date yet, and so it’s time to start hiring.

They plan to hire for 1,000 full-time positions paying an average $19 an hour. Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson says the jobs won’t require a bachelor’s degree. The work will be a mix of physical labor and developing technical skills needed to operate the robotics.

“The physicality of the process is predominantly going to be handled by robotics technology," Woodson said. "That automation is truly designed to eliminate some of the redundancy, repetitive movements, where now our workforce is more focused on the critical aspects of logistics and supply chain.”

Applicants must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Interested candidates can view open positions and apply online at amazon.com/localjobs.
