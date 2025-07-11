Amazon finally ready to open Elkhart Robotics Fulfillment Center

At long last, Amazon today began hiring people for its new Elkhart Robotic Fulfillment Center northwest of Bristol and the Indiana Toll Road.

Amazon built the giant facility two years ago during the pandemic but then delayed its launch to let consumer demand catch up with capacity. On Friday the company announced it’s finally opening the center in the next month or two, no firm date yet, and so it’s time to start hiring.

They plan to hire for 1,000 full-time positions paying an average $19 an hour. Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson says the jobs won’t require a bachelor’s degree. The work will be a mix of physical labor and developing technical skills needed to operate the robotics.

“The physicality of the process is predominantly going to be handled by robotics technology," Woodson said. "That automation is truly designed to eliminate some of the redundancy, repetitive movements, where now our workforce is more focused on the critical aspects of logistics and supply chain.”