NY firm wants more time to pitch data center near New Carlisle

A developer proposing another data center near New Carlisle has pulled their rezoning request from next week’s Area Plan Commission meeting, after town officials vowed to fight it.

The request to rezone 1,057 acres along Chicago Trail from agricultural to industrial for a new data center is separate from the massive data center that Amazon is building nearby. It had been headed to the Area Plan Commission’s June 17 meeting but planning officials Monday said the developer has asked the commission to move it to their next meeting July 15.

New Carlisle officials told The South Bend Tribune that they oppose the rezoning because the area’s two major projects already under construction, the Amazon data centers and the GM-Samsung electric battery plant, will tax their water, traffic handling and emergency response resources enough.

New Carlisle Town Board President Marcy Kauffman told The Tribune that Amazon has been great to work with but another data center “will just crush us. Our town cannot sustain another data center.”

Kauffman said the county’s and town’s comprehensive plans call for the land to remain green space or agricultural.