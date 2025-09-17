© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plan commission votes 7-0 against New Carlisle data center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:29 AM EDT
Land along Chicago Trail, north of New Carlisle, where a New York City-based developer wants to rezone over 1,000 acres of prime farmland to build a data center. The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission voted 7-0 Tuesday to send the proposal to the county council with an unfavorable recommendation. The council next meets Sept. 23.
Provided
Land along Chicago Trail, north of New Carlisle, where a New York City-based developer wants to rezone over 1,000 acres of prime farmland to build a data center. The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission voted 7-0 Tuesday to send the proposal to the county council with an unfavorable recommendation. The council next meets Sept. 23.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission gave an unfavorable recommendation to another data center proposal near New Carlisle. It next goes to the county council for a final vote.

At a three-hour meeting, 34 people spoke against a developer’s request to rezone about 1,000 acres of prime farmland along Chicago Trail from agricultural to industrial, to build a data center. Only one resident and the county’s economic development director Bill Schalliol spoke for the project.

The New York city-based developer’s Indianapolis attorney, Brandon Dickinson, tried to distinguish between this project and the one Amazon is building to the south. He said this would be only 14 data shell buildings instead of Amazon’s 30, and they would be less visible because they would be placed more on the site’s interior.

But opponents said rather than how it looks, they fear more impacts on roads, water and sewer, and electric demand. Like the area plan staff, they noted the project would conflict with comprehensive plans recently adopted by the county and town of New Carlisle that call for keeping the site agricultural.

Some of the people speaking against it became emotional, like Kim Burnett of New Carlisle.

”This development threatens to fundamentally alter the character of our town and impose long-term consequences that outweigh any short-term economic growth,” Burnett said. "New Carlisle is proud of our agricultural heritage and small-town charm. Rezoning farmland for industrial use undermines the very identity that makes our town special. Once we allow this shift, it sets precedent for further development that could transform New Carlisle into just another tech corridor disconnected from its roots."
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team New Carlisledata centeramazonAmazon Web ServiceszoningagricultureindustrySt. Joseph County Area Plan CommissionSt. Joseph County Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott