DeFries Gardens homestead to receive $100K in renovation funds

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published November 14, 2024 at 4:21 PM EST
An aerial view of the DeFries Gardens in New Paris.
Elkhart County Parks
Provided
An aerial view of the DeFries Gardens in New Paris.

At Tuesday's Elkhart County Commissioners meeting, members approved funding for several major park initiatives, including a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. The money will help restore the DeFries Homestead at DeFries Gardens in New Paris. The home was donated to the county in 1996.

The structure has sat vacant for nearly a decade. Elkhart County Parks Director Ronda DeCaire says the home was once a caretaker’s residence but will now serve as a public space, fulfilling the wishes of the late Beth DeFries, who passed away in 2016.

“When Beth DeFries donated her 14 acres of property back in 1996, she also donated the home that is there. It was built in 1881.”

The project is part of a broader initiative that includes the restoration of another historic structure: a 19th-century log cabin in Waterford. The cabin will be relocated and restored, with funding from the Mishler Brown Fund and a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation.
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
