Michiana kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:01 PM EDT
La Casa de Amistad's flyer promoting the Sept. 29 inauguration and dedication of its new art gallery, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Provided
La Casa de Amistad's flyer promoting the Sept. 29 inauguration and dedication of its new art gallery, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Sunday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and there’s a lot happening in Michiana.

In Indiana and Michiana, Census data show the Hispanic or Latino community more than doubled in size from 2000 to 2020. Recognizing that growth, Congress in 1988 established Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 through October 15.

Juan Constantino, CEO of La Casa de Amistad, the area’s largest Latino advocacy group, says the South Bend-based nonprofit has three events planned for the month.

They’ll have a tailgate for this Saturday’s Notre Dame football game against Miami of Ohio.

On Sept. 29 La Casa will inaugurate and open a new art gallery, featuring works from famous Hispanic artists around the country. Proceeds will benefit youth programs.

And wrapping up the month, on Oct. 9 La Casa will host an event honoring three “unsung heroes” in South Bend’s Hispanic community. Digital billboards will honor the individuals for a week.

"It is a time for us to come together," Constantino said. "Not only celebrate who we are but acknowledge our presence in the community, our impact, and bring a piece of home to the city that we call home here, the city of South Bend, and frankly throughout the region."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
