Michiana kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

Sunday marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and there’s a lot happening in Michiana.

In Indiana and Michiana, Census data show the Hispanic or Latino community more than doubled in size from 2000 to 2020. Recognizing that growth, Congress in 1988 established Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 through October 15.

Juan Constantino, CEO of La Casa de Amistad, the area’s largest Latino advocacy group, says the South Bend-based nonprofit has three events planned for the month.

They’ll have a tailgate for this Saturday’s Notre Dame football game against Miami of Ohio.

On Sept. 29 La Casa will inaugurate and open a new art gallery, featuring works from famous Hispanic artists around the country. Proceeds will benefit youth programs.

And wrapping up the month, on Oct. 9 La Casa will host an event honoring three “unsung heroes” in South Bend’s Hispanic community. Digital billboards will honor the individuals for a week.

"It is a time for us to come together," Constantino said. "Not only celebrate who we are but acknowledge our presence in the community, our impact, and bring a piece of home to the city that we call home here, the city of South Bend, and frankly throughout the region."