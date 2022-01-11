-
Notre Dame has released a statement from the University President, Rev. John I. Jenkins, regarding the revocation of the Notre Dame Award given in 1994 to…
-
The University of Notre Dame stopped burning coal at its power plant Monday, more than a year ahead of schedule. Notre Dame President, Father John Jenkins…
-
Late Sunday afteroon the President of Notre Dame issued a statement on the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka. You can read the full statement here in the…
-
Notre Dame's President Rev. John Jenkins, C.S.C., issued the following statement on the shootings at mosques in New Zealand:“On behalf of the University…