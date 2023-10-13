Rev. John Jenkins to step down as Notre Dame's president in May

Notre Dame announced Friday that university president Rev. John Jenkins will step down at the end of the academic year.

Notre Dame's president since 2005, Jenkins helped lead the university through a recession and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, Notre Dame was consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top research universities and recently was admitted to the Association of American Universities.

Jenkins also oversaw numerous construction projects on and around campus including Campus Crossroads and the building of Eddy Street Commons.

“Serving as President of Notre Dame for me, as a Holy Cross priest, has been both a privilege and a calling,” Jenkins wrote in a statement. “While I am proud of the accomplishments of past years, I am above all grateful for the trustees, benefactors, faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends who made them possible. There is much to celebrate now, but I believe Notre Dame’s best years lie ahead.”

Along with Jenkins’ announced retirement, Jack Brennan will also step down as chair of the university’s board of trustees in May. Current board member John Veihmeyer will replace Brennan.

Brennan called Jenkins' leadership visionary in a statement provided on Friday.

“Together with the remarkable leadership team he has assembled,[Jenkins] has devoted himself to advancing the University and its mission, fulfilling the promise he made when he was inaugurated — to work collaboratively to build a great Catholic university for the 21st century," Brennan wrote. "This is an extraordinarily exciting time for Notre Dame, and we are confident that the next leader will take the University to even greater heights of accomplishment.”

To succeed Jenkins, the board of trustees will select a member of the Congregation of Holy Cross. Notre Dame says that search is underway. Jenkins is Notre Dame's 17th president and began his fourth five-year term in June 2020.