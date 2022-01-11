-
Indiana schools are slated to get a surge of nearly $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief over the next three years. The money is meant to help them…
The South Bend School Board approved a plan to get a referendum on the ballot in Spring. The referendum could raise money for the school district which…
Kareemah Fowler won reelection in South Bend last night. But she won't be serving in that role. As of August 1, she resigned as clerk to become the CFO of…
The South Bend School Board is holding a public meeting Thursday night to begin the process of filling a vacancy left by District 4 trustee Dawn Jones.…
South Bend City Clerk Kareemah Fowler recently resigned her post to be CFO of South Bend Community Schools. That leaves a vacancy to be filled by a unique…