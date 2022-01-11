Karen White

-
South Bend officials and community leaders held a press conference Wednesday calling for an end to gun violence after three people were shot and killed in…
South Bend Common Council Sidelines Reynolds, Moves Control of Police Review Board To Mayor’s OfficeThe South Bend Common Council unanimously voted Monday night to move oversight of the city’s Community Police Review Board to the mayor’s office. But…
South Bend community police review board director Joshua Reynolds has agreed to turn over his past employment records to the common council. That comes…
The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to request or subpoena personnel files and other background…
South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said he is not going to resign following last week’s revelation that he was…
Mayor James Mueller wants Joshua Reynolds, the recently hired director of the city’s Community Police Review Board, to resign or be fired, the South Bend…
South Bend community leaders are asking churches to encourage their congregants to get out and vote early on Sunday, Nov. 1, just two days before Election…
South Bend residents gathered Friday to discuss the affordable housing crisis which has been an ongoing issue in the city. Finding housing issues to…