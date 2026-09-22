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Michiana Chronicles
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J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
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Michiana Chronicles
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J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
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One-On-One
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Ken Julian
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
McKown leaving Elkhart foundation after guiding growth
Jeff Parrott
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has named Ken Julian as its interim CEO after the resignation of Pete McKown. Its board will next decide whether to make Julian the permanent CEO or launch a search outside the organization.
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