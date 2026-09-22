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McKown leaving Elkhart foundation after guiding growth

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published September 22, 2026 at 6:02 PM EDT
Pete McCown, President of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, speaks at the ceremony.
Mike Murrell
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Pete McCown, President of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, pictured speaking in August 2024 at a ribbon-cutting at the Elkhart Area Career Center. The foundation awarded a grant that helped the Surgical Services program build a new facility.

For the first time in 15 years, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County has a new leader.

The foundation Tuesday announced that its president and CEO, Pete McKown, is resigning.

The foundation has named chief operating officer Ken Julian, hired in July, as acting CEO. Julian said McKown will be remembered for growing the foundation into a top-tier organization, not only in Indiana but with a national reputation.

“Through his work of building a tremendous team and staff, he was able to really create some significant impacts across the county,” Julian says.

The foundation had about $40 million in assets in 2011 when it hired McKown. Shortly later, the organization was astonished to learn that insurance executive and movie producer David Gundlach died and left it $140 million with no restrictions.

“Through Pete’s stewardship and guidance, the organization has positioned itself to impact and create significant legacies across the county and region.”

The board has named Julian as acting CEO and will next decide whether to make that permanent or launch a search for someone new.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Ken JulianDavid GundlachPete McKownCommunity Foundation of Elkhart County
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott