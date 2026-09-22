McKown leaving Elkhart foundation after guiding growth

For the first time in 15 years, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County has a new leader.

The foundation Tuesday announced that its president and CEO, Pete McKown, is resigning.

The foundation has named chief operating officer Ken Julian, hired in July, as acting CEO. Julian said McKown will be remembered for growing the foundation into a top-tier organization, not only in Indiana but with a national reputation.

“Through his work of building a tremendous team and staff, he was able to really create some significant impacts across the county,” Julian says.

The foundation had about $40 million in assets in 2011 when it hired McKown. Shortly later, the organization was astonished to learn that insurance executive and movie producer David Gundlach died and left it $140 million with no restrictions.

“Through Pete’s stewardship and guidance, the organization has positioned itself to impact and create significant legacies across the county and region.”

The board has named Julian as acting CEO and will next decide whether to make that permanent or launch a search for someone new.