Fortunately, a couple of folks walking a few days ago in the neighborhood spotted a ruckus, a frantic creature tangled in the net of a soccer goal at…
In the sunlight on the other side of the kitchen window, a sly, smile-shaped curve of youthful green caught my eye. I looked closer and saw that this…
Once violets and vaccines had bloomed across the Midwest, we gassed up the orange hatchback and headed east, then west, and then south, putting more than…
Over the years I grew tired of the not always faster Interstate highway route to see family on the west side of Saint Louis. On I-80 around Chicago, the…
At the vaccination center beside the big church, people came and went quickly, so parking was easy. Mask on, and a short walk over to the low building…
I’m looking for normal these days, and accepting half-way normal as a good substitute. That’s how I ended up on Wednesday afternoon in South Bend’s…
What with the world so narrow and tight right now, I don’t feel like answering the phone or turning on the TV, two ways the bad news sneaks in. But that…
For about twenty years my office has been behind the last door at the east end of a very long hallway located on the third floor of a university building…
In our neighborhood, the cicadas are back, buzzing on the high branches in the evening, sliding out the slit backs of their exoskeletons when nobody’s…