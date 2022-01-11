kidnap plot

-
NEW:DETROIT (AP) — One of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping…
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has set a March 23 trial date for six men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor in what…
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give them an extra 40 days until mid-December to seek a grand jury indictment in an…
-
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has slashed bond to $100,000 for a man accused of assisting in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and commit…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from a Wisconsin jail…
-
NEW (Oct. 16):GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that prosecutors have provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan…
-
NEW: The Michigan Attorney General has released new information on the latest man to face charges in connection to a plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.(You can…
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in federal court for a hearing on whether they…