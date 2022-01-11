-
For the past 35 years, La Casa de Amistad operated out of an 8,000 square foot building on South Bend’s west side. But its new home on the south side is…
South Bend nonprofit La Casa de Amistad has won a $100,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Initiative. The Latino and immigrant focused youth and…
La Casa de Amistad in South Bend announced Monday it will move into a new building roughly five times the size of the building it has now. It's leaders…
About 3-in-10 Latino voters – both Democrats and Republicans – say they have given a lot of thought to who is running for president in 2020, a new survey…
The City of Goshen will have its first ever Latino city council member come January. Gilberto Perez Jr. ran for Goshen City Council unopposed in November.…