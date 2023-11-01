Latino stars to talk importance of elevating overlooked voices in Hollywood

For too long in Hollywood, Latino actors were only given roles that fit societal stereotypes. The gang member, the drug trafficker, the janitor, the lawn keeper.

Today in TV shows and movies, more Latinos are seen in leading roles of all character types. The University of Notre Dame’s Institute for Latino Studies Thursday is hosting a panel discussion with three A-list Latino actors who have not only fought for better roles, but have worked to improve conditions for others.

At 5 p.m. in the Hesburgh Library’s Carey Auditorium, actors Mark Consuelos, Nicholas Gonzalez and Wilmer Valderrama will discuss the importance of elevating overlooked voices in the entertainment industry.

Paloma Garcia, associate director of the institute, has coordinated the event.

"It can be transformational to see somebody on the screen that looks like you," Garcia says. "And it's really important to support actors who are not only seeking and taking parts that defy the stereotypes, but it's also important to support them and know about the choices they're making with their celebrity."

Garcia said her own children and her students have been fortunate to see much more progress compared to a generation ago.

"We have a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz on campus around this, and we hope that our students will take their stories to heart," Garcia says. "As they pursue their dreams, that they'll want to make their own mark as these three actors have done."

Tickets are free but required. They can