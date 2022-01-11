-
Lawmakers heard a lot of discussion last week about an unemployment program that would reduce employee hours in downturns, but avoid full-time layoffs.…
-
Throughout the pandemic, federal estimates show about half of Hoosier employers told workers not to work at some point. But the U.S. Bureau Labor…
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Two northeastern Indiana factories are slated to close in the coming months, eliminating more than 130 jobs. Defense and aerospace…
-
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana printing operation will close by the end of the year, eliminating more than 300 jobs. Chicago-based LSC…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says 31,000, or nearly two-thirds, of state employees will take temporary layoff days through late July as the state…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she likely will extend her stay-at-home order beyond April 30 even if she relaxes restrictions…
-
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso University has laid off 200 employees and has cut the salaries of others to save money during the coronavirus…
-
SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — A boat manufacturer is shutting down a northern Indiana plant, idling 120 workers. Polaris Boats LLC said in a notice Monday to the…
-
More than 200 General Motors temporary workers were let go over the weekend at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant.Under the terms of the latest contract, GM…
-
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A manufacturer is shutting down its northern Indiana facilities, which will cost about 100 people their jobs.Winona PVD Coatings has…