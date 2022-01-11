lead pipes

-
Indiana will get more than $127 million from the federal government to improve its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding comes from…
Residents in Benton Harbor have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city and state of “reckless and outrageous” conduct in their handling of the water…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor Tuesday to visit the construction site where the city’s first lead service lines are being…
About $47 billion in the federal infrastructure bill will go to make communities in the U.S. more resilient to things like flooding, drought, and extreme…
The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency Monday night in response to high levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.…
Whitmer signs directive on Benton Harbor water, plans to replace all lead service lines in 18 monthsMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the state plans to replace all lead service lines in Benton Harbor over the next 18 months.High…
Over the next two decades, Indiana will need more than $13 billion to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. That’s according to the…
A bill that will help smaller utilities address lead in drinking water passed unanimously in the state House on Monday. Long-term exposure to lead can…