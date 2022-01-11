-
A group of Indiana faith leaders has teamed up with IUPUI to provide free, anonymous lead testing kits in Indianapolis, Muncie and, eventually, statewide.…
The COVID-19 pandemic has understandably drawn focus away from other public health issues over the last year. But, as the pandemic begins to wane, South…
A bill that would require schools to test for lead in drinking water is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk. It passed unanimously in the state Senate on…
Any kindergartner enrolling in South Bend Schools next year will need to have a blood lead test done. Kids going to public schools already have to have…
A free lead testing event for kids age one to six is going on Thursday at Madison STEAM Academy in South Bend. The city of South Bend, its school district…