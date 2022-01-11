-
Indiana’s 2021 redistricting work is over, as lawmakers finished drawing new district lines at the end of last week. But lawmakers didn’t officially bring…
-
The Indiana General Assembly’s 2021 session will begin soon, with many unanswered questions about how it will go amid the ongoing global pandemic.But one…
-
With the upcoming legislative session rapidly approaching, lawmakers are gearing up for a series of major decisions – including how much money to send to…
-
Businesses could stand to lose billions of dollars from lawsuits related to COVID-19. The Indiana Chamber’s top priority for the upcoming legislative…
-
Republicans rejected an effort Tuesday to require House lawmakers to wear masks during the upcoming legislative session.Democrats proposed a House rule to…
-
Indiana Senate Democrats made their “last-ditch” call Tuesday for redistricting reform ahead of lawmakers redrawing legislative district lines in the 2021…
-
The state's largest teachers union is calling on Indiana lawmakers to fully fund schools and provide educators with more bargaining power during the…
-
State lawmakers are preparing for a legislative session in January that must adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.A study committee tasked with resolving that…
-
The 2020 legislative session wrapped up in Thursday’s early hours, a session led by major health care and education measures.But the session was also…