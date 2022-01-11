-
The St. Joseph County Public Library has announced new rates for guest library cards, meaning some county residents will go from paying nothing to $50…
-
The St. Joseph County Public Library is permanently doing away with all fines and fees starting January 1, 2022.That means you’ll no longer have to pay…
-
Yanna McGraw has a unique role at the Indianapolis Public Library. She’s the library’s first full-time social worker – one of about a dozen employed by…
-
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city's ornate former library building will be transformed into luxury apartments under plans drafted by a…
-
The St. Joseph County, Indiana Public Library branches reopened this week for the first time since March. Some changes are in place to limit the risk of…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 844. The state announced nearly 16,000 total…
-
The Buchanan District Library has eliminated all fines. It’s following a national trend of libraries going fine-free. Chicago, Kalamazoo, Detroit and…
-
This spring the Elkhart and Goshen Libraries stopped charging fines on children and young adult materials. Since the change libraries are now seeing more…
-
South Bend, Mishawaka, and St. Joseph County officials discussed a proposal Thursday night to fund the county’s 911 Dispatch Center by pulling money from…
-
The Elkhart Public Library is hosting a bilingual day of stories, dance and art on Sunday.El dìa de los libros/El dìa de los niños or just Dìa is a…