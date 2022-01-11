-
A House committee passed a cigarette tax increase. The Senate approved an expansion of telehealth services. And legislation advanced to require nursing…
-
Indiana would require all nursing homes to allow at least some limited visitation for their residents – even during a pandemic – under legislation…
-
OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says misdemeanor charges are being dropped against a Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop…
-
The Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis is on lockdown after women incarcerated there tested positive for COVID-19, according to emails sent to prison…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is drawing sharp condemnation for comparing lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic to slavery. In…