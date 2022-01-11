-
No counties on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map remain in the “yellow” category, which indicates moderate spread of the virus. In the WVPE listening area,…
Fulton County is now the third WVPE listener county in the “red” category on the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracking map. Red indicates…
The number of counties in more serious color categories continues to climb on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map. The situation in the WVPE listening area is…
As of this week, all WVPE listener counties are out of the most serious “red” category on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map. For the first time since late…
One WVPE listener county is back in the “yellow” and two have moved out of the “red” this week on the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracking…
All WVPE listener counties have maintained their color status from last week on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map, except for one. Most remain in the…
Nearly all WVPE listener counties are now in the “orange” category on the state’s COVID-19 tracking map, and one has returned to the most serious “red”…
For the first time since February, the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracking map is showing a county in “red,” which indicates unchecked…
The number of Indiana counties in more serious color categories more than doubled this week on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 tracking map. Last week,…
Indiana is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, and two WVPE listener counties have moved to the “yellow” category, indicating moderate spread of the…