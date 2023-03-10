New Interactive Map Highlights Most Dangerous Roads and Bridges in Michiana

A new interactive map highlights the most dangerous roads and worst-kept bridges in Elkhart and surrounding counties. The Elkhart Truth says the Michiana Area Council of Governments highlighted the tool during its March policy board meeting. The website recently added a number of interactive story maps that cover Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties. MACOG also maintains geographic information system maps at its website, which give details on properties in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. From 2019 to 2021, Elkhart County had over 15 hundred debilitating crashes. 85 of those crashes were fatal.

The maps are available online at maps.macog.com