-
The South Bend Board of Public Safety approved changes to the Police Department’s body camera policy that would require random reviews of officer’s body…
-
About 50 local activists faced the cold Friday morning for a climate strike at Howard Park in South Bend. It was meant to invoke a sense of urgency among…
-
The South Bend Board of Public Safety recommended policy changes for the city’s police department at a meeting Wednesday morning. These suggestions come…
-
Black Lives Matter South Bend held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss their expectations for the citizen that will sit on the City’s Board of Public…
-
South Bend residents gathered once again on Tuesday night to give input on police practices - this time on the use of force policy. Attendees were given…