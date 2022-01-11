-
A proposed apartment complex in Warsaw has been awarded one of Indiana’s extremely competitive affordable housing tax credits. And two proposals in South Bend have been waitlisted.
-
A proposed apartment complex in Warsaw has been awarded one of Indiana’s extremely competitive affordable housing tax credits. And two proposals in South…
-
South Bend Common Council Supports Zoning Change For Old Marquette School Affordable Housing ProjectSouth Bend’s old Marquette Elementary School — vacant for the past decade — could be converted into a 46-unit affordable housing development after the…