-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 17 additional confirmed deaths since Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,394. The state announced…
-
A labor union that represents meatpacking, grocery and health workers in Indiana is calling for hazard pay and mask requirements at work. It’s part of a…
-
NEW:The Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Logansport is resuming limited operations today.Two weeks ago, Tyson temporarily closed the plant after employees…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 63 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 964. The state announced more…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 72 additional deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 813. The state announced more than…
-
The Indiana Packers Corporation will suspend operations Monday at its Delphi processing facility, according to a letter to farmers today.The move follows…
-
Covid-19 outbreaks have forced several meatpacking plants across the United States to temporarily close, including a large Tyson meatpacking plant in…
-
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after 146 employees tested positive for…