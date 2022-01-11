-
“It Feels Surreal:” Attendees And Dispensaries Fill Riverfront Park In First Niles Cannabis FestivalOn July 31, Niles hosted its first ever recreational cannabis festival. And from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the city’s riverfront park was filled with…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is lowering or eliminating fees assessed on people who register to use marijuana for medical reasons.The…
The first medical marijuana provisioning center in Southwest Michigan, Zen Leaf, opened for sales in Buchanan today.Medical cannabis has been legal in…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has blocked yet another attempt by state officials to shut down unlicensed medical marijuana provisioning…
(LANSING) - The state of Michigan has added cerebral palsy to a list of conditions for which people can register to use medical marijuana. The Department…
On an afternoon in August at the Indiana State Library, a stately limestone building usually home to genealogy conventions or history lectures, the…
The Indiana chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws or NORML wants legalized medical marijuana to become a substitute for…