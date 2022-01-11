Michigan primary

-
Michigan’s Primary Election is playing out differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There weren’t many lines of voters at the polls today -…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats are buoyed that a record-high number of peopled voted in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary, which was won by Joe…
Michigan residents who support Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign are disappointed by the election results. But many say they remain…
Former Vice President Joe Biden plans events of both sides of Michigan today as he heads toward what could be a pivotal Democratic primary election in…
Bernie Sanders is campaigning across Michigan this weekend, the state with most delegates available in next Tuesday's crucial presidential primary…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official says to expect later-than-typical results from next week's presidential primary because of a surge…