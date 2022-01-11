-
Arts Midwest, a multi-state organization supporting the arts, started the new fund to serve underrepresented communities.The Grow, Invest, Gather or GIG…
-
The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading across the Midwest, and health officials are scrambling to stem the disease -- or prepare for a potential epidemic.…
-
In many states, emergency medical services are not considered essential, like fire or police. That means when you call 911, there’s no guarantee an…
-
NEW: CHICAGO (AP) — Much of the snow that was supposed to fall in the Midwest has come down and now it's time for the main event: Record-breaking cold.The…