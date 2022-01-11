-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit the sale of an over-the-counter cough suppressant to minors unless…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Eleven active judges on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Court of Appeals have voted not to rehear a case over a block on a 2017 Indiana law that…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would ban minors from using electronic cigarettes, but it is uncertain if she…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are moving to ban the possession of e-cigarettes by minors.Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate on…