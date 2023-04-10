Former Clay High School Teacher Trial Date Set

A trial date was set today for a former Clay High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student. 25 year old Caleb Long is facing charges of disseminating harmful matter to minors, child solicitation, and child seduction. Police say Long’s victim was a 15-year-old student. She allegedly received sexually explicit texts and nude photos from him. In one incident, the teen was alone in a classroom with Long when he locked the door and began kissing her. Long is also accused of threatening to expel the 15-year-old and offering her “hush money.” A 16-year-old student also came forward saying that Long followed her on TikTok and sent her a message saying “he knew that she thought he was cute.” Long was fired from the school and ordered to not have contact with the victims. Long’s trial is set to start on Oct. 2.