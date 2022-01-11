-
The coronavirus isolation center at a Motel 6 in Roseland will close Wednesday. That’s according to South Bend officials. The isolation center was set up…
The Town of Roseland is concerned with how the Motel 6 isolation facility is being managed. Roseland officials are calling on South Bend to make…
St. Joseph County health officials report that a death has occurred at the Motel 6 in Roseland that is being used to isolate homeless individuals with…
The City of South Bend will use the Motel 6 on Indiana 933 in Roseland as an isolation facility for homeless people who have the coronavirus. The Center…