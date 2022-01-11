-
IU Health is giving Ivy Tech Community College $8.75 million to expand its nursing programs across the state to address a growing shortage of nurses in...
Beacon Health System and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to combat the nursing shortage in northern Indiana.
Today we revisit some of our favorite conversations from this past week. First, we hear from nurses on the front lines and in academia on how the COVID-19…
During the weekly COVID-19 update provided by Indiana state government Wednesday, Sarah Paturalski, Beacon's VP of Nursing and Clinical Services, provided…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young is co-sponsoring legislation that would expand a federal program which rewards nurses who work in underserved…
Southwestern Michigan College recently opened an new space for their nursing program which includes state of the art medical simulations. The $9.6 million…