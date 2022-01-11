-
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that nursing home workers will be required to get vaccinated, some fear it will cause staff to leave the…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — At least 50,000 nursing home staff, home health aides and other direct care workers in Michigan will lose a $2 hourly pandemic pay…
Treva Steele visited her father every day after he moved to Greenwood Healthcare Center in Greenwood, Indiana, in February. Joe Barton, who was 73, was…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health leaders say they're working to determine why a federal report found about 200 more coronavirus-related deaths among the…
Health officials with the St. Joe County Health Dept. in South Bend issued new information about total deaths and cases, including revelations about the…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state health commissioner says 11 residents of a central Indiana nursing home have died from COVID-19.Dr. Kristina Box said Monday…