-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh says she has died at age 61 after years of surgeries and treatments for brain…
-
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paul Hornung, the dazzling "Golden Boy" of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability as a runner, receiver, quarterback and…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. "Jeopardy!" studio Sony says Trebek died…
-
The City of Elkhart released news today that a long-time business leader and philanthropist, Art Decio, died at age 90. Decio founded Skyline Corporation…
-
LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died, aged 90. Bond producers EON Productions…
-
Many leaders in South Bend agree that Joe Kernan helped shape South Bend into the city that it is today. Kernan served in the Navy during the Vietnam War…
-
A representative for Joe Kernan has confirmed that the former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Governor has died. A spokeswoman says there will be no public…
-
UPDATE - University of Notre Dame alumnus and television host Regis Philbin will be buried at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on the Notre Dame campus. That’s…
-
Longtime Michigan State football coach George Perles has died at the age of 85. Perles coached the Spartans to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 after helping…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, one of the longest-serving members of Congress whose resolutely liberal stance on civil rights made him a…