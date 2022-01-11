-
In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, Indiana’s first Narcan vending machine has been installed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Naloxone —…
It’s been over two years since Amy Powell’s youngest son died of an accidental opioid overdose.Even today, she feels his death could have been preventable…
St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders voted this week to opt out of Indiana’s settlement plan for lawsuits against opioid companies. Both the county…
St. Joseph County is adopting a program that’s meant to stop prescription medication from ending up in the wrong hands.The program is called Drop 2 Stop.…