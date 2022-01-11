opioid epidemic

-
In an effort to reduce opioid overdose deaths, Indiana’s first Narcan vending machine has been installed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Naloxone —…
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. spiked nearly 30 percent during the pandemic and reached the highest level ever recorded, according to data released…
It’s been over two years since Amy Powell’s youngest son died of an accidental opioid overdose.Even today, she feels his death could have been preventable…
Indiana experienced record overdose deaths in 2020, according to new federal data. The report, released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and…