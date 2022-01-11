pandemic relief

-
Indiana is in the midst of one its worst surges of COVID-19 and state government leaders are still preparing to end the public health emergency in the…
-
The Elkhart Common Council approved federal COVID-19 relief funding Monday to help create a master plan for the city’s downtown. In a memo filed with the…
-
The Elkhart Common Council approved American Rescue Plan funding for a new small business program Monday. The city’s department of development services…
-
The Elkhart Common Council dedicated $6.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to two city infrastructure projects at its meeting Sept. 13. The…
-
The U.S. Department of Education has approved Indiana's plan outlining how the state is using the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding.…
-
Martin University, Indiana’s only predominantly Black higher education institution, will clear past-due account balances for roughly two-thirds of its…
-
The Elkhart Common Council dedicated $2.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to two city infrastructure projects at its meeting on Aug. 2. The…
-
The St. Joseph County Council is set to discuss its first round of spending from the American Rescue Plan Act Tuesday evening. About $10.5 million of the…
-
South Bend Community School Corporation received $92.7 million in federal elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds. During a July 12 school…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state’s new, $37 billion state budget will be “transformational” for Indiana’s future.The final budget proposal unveiled…