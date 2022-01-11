-
NEW:SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — The man who painted a mural of an American Indian at a school gym in 1975 says he’s willing to cover it up if the western…
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A school district in southwestern Michigan is dropping its Redskins nickname and mascot after the superintendent urged school board…
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — The leader of a school district in southwestern Michigan will recommend that the Redskins nickname be dropped.Paw Paw Superintendent…
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — State police say human remains discovered by a Michigan hunter 31 years ago have been identified as an Oklahoma woman.First…
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's chief justice says it's "jarring" to see violent paintings in a southwestern Michigan courthouse. But Bridget McCormack…
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Officials in a Michigan county have reversed course and won't cover up courthouse paintings that have nude figures and bare-breasted…
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard swimming pool in southwestern Michigan. The Van Buren County…