President Donald Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” to keep facilities operating through the COVID-19 crisis. Indiana is home…
Covid-19 outbreaks have forced several meatpacking plants across the United States to temporarily close, including a large Tyson meatpacking plant in…
Indiana State Police detectives and veterinarians familiar with pig farms inspected East Fork Farms in Brownstown on October 10th and found no evidence of…
The video contains graphic images of pigs with bloody sores living in cramped spaces.“Several piglets were seen actually trying to stay afloat in the…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Health officials are urging people to take precautions to avoid swine flu at county and local fairs across Michigan.Swine influenza…