Since the 1970s, Hotel Elkhart has served as an assisted living facility, low-income apartments, an office building and more. But as of Tuesday, the…
Blackjack, roulette and other Class III games opened for play Thursday at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino. That’s after Indiana and Pokagon Band officials…
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb traveled to South Bend Tuesday to sign a historic gaming compact with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. The…
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Native American groups living in Indiana. The tribe announced it will…
Slot machines, blackjack and roulette could be coming to South Bend’s Four Winds Casino in the near future.The Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi…
November is Native American Heritage Month.It’s an opportunity to celebrate Native American culture and also an opportunity to educate people about…
All Four Winds Casino locations in Indiana and Michigan are set to reopen this coming Monday with some new rules in place due to the coronavirus.Casino…
Four Winds four casinos in Michiana will remain open for the time being amid Coronavirus outbreaks. The Indiana Gaming Commission announced Saturday that…
Four Winds Casino South Bend broke ground today on a 23 story, 317 room hotel. It's is a major expansion on the property. It will have conference and…
Tuesday Night at Notre Dame representatives from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi will be hosting a Potawatomi Language and Culture Night.The event is meant…